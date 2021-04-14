Odor will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have wasted little time working Odor into the mix since acquiring him from the Rangers on April 6. He'll be picking up his fourth straight start at the keystone Wednesday after going 2-for-12 with a pair of RBI through his first three games with the club. New York could end up moving DJ LeMahieu over to first base on a more regular basis if Odor performs well enough at the plate to earn an everyday role.