Odor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-inning loss to the Phillies.
The Yankees fell behind early in the contest before Odor kicked off a comeback with a sixth-inning solo homer. The long ball was his first since May 28. The veteran infielder has flashed some pop with six homers and five doubles across 122 at-bats, but he is batting only .197.
More News
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Out for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Gets third straight start•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Slaps fifth homer in four-hit game•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Sitting Sunday•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Reinstated, starting•