Odor will undergo an MRI on his left knee Wednesday.
The 27-year-old suffered the injury during Tuesday's win over the Astros when he collided with Martin Maldonado on a play at the plate. Odor figures to be unavailable Wednesday even if he's able to avoid a trip to the injured list.
More News
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Helped off after collision•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Hits fourth home run of 2021•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Homers in second straight•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Hits game-tying homer•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Comes up with big hit Thursday•