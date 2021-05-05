The Yankees placed Odor on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left knee sprain.
Odor injured the knee when he collided with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado in Tuesday's 7-3 win. A subsequent MRI cleared Odor of any structural damage to the knee, but he'll still be sidelined for at least the next week and a half after being diagnosed with a sprain. DJ LeMahieu should step in as the primary option at second base while Odor is out, opening up more reps at first base for Mike Ford until Luke Voit (knee) is ready to return from the IL.
