Odor was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros with an apparent left leg injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old suffered the injury during a collision at home plate with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, which forced both players to exit the contest. Odor went 0-for-2 with one walk and one run before leaving the game, and he should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
More News
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Heading for MRI on knee•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Hits fourth home run of 2021•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Homers in second straight•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Hits game-tying homer•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Comes up with big hit Thursday•