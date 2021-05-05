Odor was removed from Tuesday's game against the Astros with an apparent left leg injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during a collision at home plate with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, which forced both players to exit the contest. Odor went 0-for-2 with one walk and one run before leaving the game, and he should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.