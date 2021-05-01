Odor went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs and a walk in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

The Yankees' offense combined for nine runs in the first four innings of Friday's matchup, and Odor provided the 10th run with a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning. Odor has reached base safely in seven of his last eight games and has gone 7-for-27 with three home runs and eight RBI during that time.