Odor went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs and a walk in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.
The Yankees' offense combined for nine runs in the first four innings of Friday's matchup, and Odor provided the 10th run with a solo shot to lead off the fifth inning. Odor has reached base safely in seven of his last eight games and has gone 7-for-27 with three home runs and eight RBI during that time.
