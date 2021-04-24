Odor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.

Odor went yard off Cleveland starter Logan Allen in the second inning, tying the game at 3-3. The long ball was Odor's second homer in 10 games as a Yankee. He's added seven RBI and four runs scored. The second baseman is yet to attempt a stolen base. He's slashing just .176/.222/.353 in 36 plate appearances, and he usually hits in the bottom third of the order.

