Odor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over Cleveland.
Odor went yard off Cleveland starter Logan Allen in the second inning, tying the game at 3-3. The long ball was Odor's second homer in 10 games as a Yankee. He's added seven RBI and four runs scored. The second baseman is yet to attempt a stolen base. He's slashing just .176/.222/.353 in 36 plate appearances, and he usually hits in the bottom third of the order.
More News
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Comes up with big hit Thursday•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Sits against righty again•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Clubs first homer as Yankee•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Starting once again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Getting fourth straight start•
-
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Comes up big for new club•