Odor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cleveland.
All the Yankees' offense came on a pair of fifth-inning solo shots off Shane Bieber, with Odor's blast proving to be the game-winner, but it was just enough offense for Gerrit Cole and the bullpen. Odor has flashed his power in New York with three homers and eight RBI in 11 games, and while his .189/.250/.432 slash line seems like a reflection of the same contact woes that caused the Rangers to give up on him, his 2:5 BB:K over that stretch offers some hope he's beginning to figure things out.
