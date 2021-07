Odor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs and a walk in Sunday's 9-1 victory over Boston.

Odor reached on a bunt-single and scored in the fifth, took Boston reliever Darwinzon Hernandez 419-feet deep to right in the seventh and walked and scored in the eighth. This is the second baseman's second game reaching base three times this month as he's slashed an impressive .318/.400/.636 across eight July games.