Odor (knee) won't return from the injured list when first eligible Saturday and may still require another week on the sidelines, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Odor reportedly has a chance to return when the Yankees travel to Texas to take on his former team in a series which begins Monday, but it's more likely that he isn't ready to go until the team begins a homestand next Friday. He hasn't shown signs of turning his multi-year skid around during his 19 games in New York thus far, hitting just .164/.271/.361.