Odor is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics.

The 27-year-old has a .587 OPS and 30.4 percent strikeout rate through 13 games in June, and he's on the bench Sunday with left-hander Sean Manaea starting for Oakland. Odor's regular role at second base versus right-handed starters could be coming to an end with Luke Voit (oblique) expected to return from the injured list Tuesday, which will likely push DJ LeMahieu back to the keystone after spending most of his time at first base during Voit's absence.