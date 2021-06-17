Odor is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
The veteran takes a seat following Wednesday's 0-for-4, three-strikeout struggle. In his last eight games, Odor has hit .179 with nine strikeouts and no walks. Tyler Wade gets the start at second base for Thursday's series finale.
