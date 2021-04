Odor has not joined the Yankees as of Wednesday, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Odor was acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Tuesday, but he has yet to make his way to the club. It's not yet clear where the veteran infielder will fit in once he does join New York. Though the team is currently carrying 25 men on its roster, Goodman also noted that reliever Justin Wilson (shoulder) is expected to occupy the 26th spot when he is activated Friday.