Odor was activated by the Yankees on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Odor was traded from the Rangers to the Yankees on Tuesday, but he was unable to join his new team prior to clearing COVID-19 intake protocols. However, he'll join the club ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Rays and should serve in a bench role for the Yankees. Tyler Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Odor on the active roster.