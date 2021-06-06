Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Odor's absence from the lineup against an opposing southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) on Saturday didn't come as a surprise, but he'll remain on the bench Sunday with right-hander Garrett Richards on the bump for Boston. With Odor posting a lackluster .613 OPS in 123 plate appearances since joining the Yankees shortly after Opening Day, manager Aaron Boone may be inclined to limit Odor's opportunities moving forward in favor of the newly recalled Chris Gittens, who will make his second straight start Sunday.