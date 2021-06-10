Odor is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins.
Odor went 2-for-8 with two doubles in the past two games but will head to the bench Thursday with lefty J.A. Happ starting for Minnesota. DJ LeMahieu will cover the keystone while Chris Gittens starts at first base.
