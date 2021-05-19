site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Rougned Odor: Placed on paternity list
Odor was placed on the paternity list and will miss Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The move comes just one day after Odor was activated from the injured list and went 2-for-5 against the Rangers on Tuesday. It's unclear how many games Odor will miss.
