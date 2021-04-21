Odor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Now on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Ian Anderson) for the second day in a row, Odor appears to have lost out on an everyday role. He started in each of his first seven games with the Yankees, going 3-for-24 with a home run and one walk. DJ LeMahieu will move pack to his more natural position at second base, while the recently-recalled Mike Ford picks up a second straight start at first base.