Odor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Odor will cede his spot in the lineup to Mike Ford, who gets the start at first base while DJ LeMahieu shifts back over to the keystone. Over the past week, Odor seems to have won the battle with Ford for the final available spot in the Yankees' everyday infield. Odor had started in each of the Yankees' last six games, while Ford was in the lineup only twice during that time.