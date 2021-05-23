Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

With southpaw Dallas Keuchel on the hill for the White Sox, the lefty hitting Odor will take a seat after starting each of the past three games. DJ LeMahieu takes over at second base for Odor, who is sitting on a meager .622 OPS through 86 plate appearances on the season. The Yankees are expected to get everyday designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) back from the injured list as soon as this week, and his return could create a domino effect that results on Odor losing out on regular at-bats.