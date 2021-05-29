Odor went 4-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.
Despite the Yankees' offensive team struggles, Odor had his best night at the plate this season. He added three singles on top of his solo home run off Casey Mize to lead off the fifth inning. Friday was only his third multi-hit game this season, with the other two being two-hit games. The 27-year-old's average jumped from .160 to .198 after his four-hit game, and he is slashing .198/.296/.395 in 98 plate appearances. He is batting just .219 over his last five seasons.