Odor is starting Saturday's game against the Rays.
Odor will be in the starting lineup at second base for a sixth straight contest while DJ LeMahieu starts at first base. While Odor has hit just .118 in his first five appearances with the Yankees, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Odor will continue to start at the keystone with DJ LeMahieu at first base while Luke Voit (knee) remains sidelined, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Jay Bruce will serve in a depth role now that Odor has a regular spot in the starting nine.
