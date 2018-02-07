Yankees' Russell Wilson: Rights traded to Yankees
The Rangers traded Wilson's rights to the Yankees on Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
A fourth-round pick of the Rockies in the 2010 first-year player draft, Wilson effectively tabled his baseball career ahead of the 2012 campaign when it became clear he had a brighter future on the gridiron. Since entering the NFL that same year, Wilson has led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title and earned Pro Bowl honors four times, ending any notion that he would consider a two-sport career. With that in mind, Wilson's trade to the Yankees seems to be mostly for publicity reasons, as the 29-year-old is expected to attend spring training as a guest and live out his lifelong dream to wear pinstripes, if only ceremonially.
