Yankees' Ryan Bollinger: Outrighted off roster

The Yankees outrighted Bollinger from their 40-man roster Sunday.

The 27-year-old lefty went unclaimed off waivers after being shipped back to the minors earlier in the week, so he'll remain with the organization and report to Double-A Trenton. Bollinger was up with the Yankees for one day to provide depth out of the bullpen, but didn't make an appearance.

