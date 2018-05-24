Yankees' Ryan Bollinger: Sent back to minors
Bollinger was optioned to Double-A Trenton following Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
Bollinger will head back to the minors to serve as organizational pitching depth after going unused during his one-day stay in the majors. He'll rejoin the Thunder's starting rotation, where he owns a 0.90 ERA across three starts (20 innings).
