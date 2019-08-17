Dull was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Indians, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

CC Sabathia will be activated from the 10-day injured list before starting Sunday. Dull wasn't used out of the bullpen after he was claimed off waivers Friday. The 29-year-old right-hander posted a 12.00 ERA and 2.56 WHIP across nine innings with Oakland earlier this season.