Dull was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Dull has been designated for assignment and claimed off waivers twice in August, and he'll now get another chance in the majors with the Yankees. The 29-year-old allowed 12 runs on 19 hits over nine innings with Oakland this season, though he hasn't pitched in the big leagues since early June.

