Dull was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Dull joined the Yankees in the middle of August and spent most of his time in the minors since. He's been effective in his brief stint with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing opponents to hit just .136 against him across 6.2 innings. He'll serve as bullpen depth for the big-league club to close out the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories