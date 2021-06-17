LaMarre (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and outrighted off the major-league roster Wednesday.

LaMarre completed a minor-league rehab stint during which he went 5-for-10 with a homer, a stolen base and three RBI, but the Yankees no longer had room for him on their active or 40-man roster. In three games with the big club this season, the 32-year-old has gone 0-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout.