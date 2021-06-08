LaMarre (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
LaMarre has been out since mid-May with a strained right hamstring. He's nearly back to full health, but it's far from guaranteed that he'll return to the big leagues once he's activated off the injured list, as he'd player just three major-league games this season before suffering the injury.
More News
-
Yankees' Ryan LaMarre: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Ryan LaMarre: Placed on injured list•
-
Yankees' Ryan LaMarre: Suffers apparent hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Ryan LaMarre: Contract selected by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Ryan LaMarre: Rerouted to MiLB camp•
-
Yankees' Ryan LaMarre: Gets minor-league deal from Yanks•