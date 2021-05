LaMarre will have his contract selected by the Yankees on Sunday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The 32-year-old was unable to nab a spot on the Opening Day roster, but he'll join the big-league club with Aaron Hicks (wrist) landing on the injured list. LaMarre last saw major-league action with the Twins in 2019 and went 5-for-23 in 14 games.