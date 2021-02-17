The Yankees announced Wednesday that LaMarre signed a minor-league contract with the organization that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

LaMarre was a member of the Cubs organization in 2020, but he didn't receive a call-up from the alternate site at any point in the abbreviated 60-game season. Before that, LaMarre had seen limited action in each of the preceding five seasons, slashing .236/.286/.338 with four home runs across 246 career plate appearances between the Reds, Red Sox, Athletics, White Sox and Twins. The journeyman will be vying for an Opening Day bench role with the Yankees as a fourth or fifth outfielder, but he'll more than likely get assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the end of camp.