Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that LaMarre (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

LaMarre was placed on the 10-day injured list May 20 with a right hamstring strain, but he now appears close to being able to return. He'll begin a rehab assignment in the coming days before the Yankees decide whether to activate him to the major-league roster or option him back to to the minors.