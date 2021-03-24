The Yankees reassigned LaMarre to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and Jay Bruce are the clear top candidates to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster as reserve outfielders, so LaMarre's demotion doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 32-year-old has bounced around several organizations over the last six seasons, rarely receiving much more than a cup of coffee at the big-league level at any stop. Over 246 career plate appearances in the majors, LaMarre has provided a .236/.286/.338 slash line.