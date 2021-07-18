The Yankees recalled LaMarre from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
LaMarre rejoins a decimated Yankees outfield corps that's now without Tim Locastro (knee) for the remainder of the season. Since being optioned to the minors June 16, the 32-year-old has hit .301 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 19 games.
