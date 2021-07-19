LaMarre went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run, a walk, a strikeout and a stolen base as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday.

LaMarre singled in the fifth, walked, stole second and scored in the seventh and belted a two-run home run in the eighth. Sunday was the 32-year-old's fourth game of the season and first since May 19 as New York's roster has been decimated by injuries, though LaMarre delivered with his fifth career home run and fourth steal.