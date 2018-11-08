Lavarnway signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Yankees on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Lavarnway was recently outrighted from Pittsburgh's 40-man roster and elected to become a free agent following just one season within the Pirates' organization. The 31-year-old will have a chance to earn a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, though he will likely be facing an uphill battle, especially if the club retains the services of Austin Romine. Lavarnway has only played in 12 big-league games over the past three years, so look for him to remain at the Triple-A level in 2019.