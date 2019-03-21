Yankees' Ryan Lavarnway: Sent to minors camp
Lavarnway was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Lavarnway hit a respectable .333/.400/.444 with a pair of doubles and six RBI in 11 spring games, but was never expected to supplant Austin Romine as the team's backup. He'll remain in the organization as catching depth.
More News
-
Yankees' Ryan Lavarnway: Agrees to minor-league deal with Yankees•
-
Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Promoted to majors•
-
Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Will not make team•
-
Pirates' Ryan Lavarnway: Joins Pittsburgh as non-roster invitee•
-
Athletics' Ryan Lavarnway: Outrighted to Triple-A Nashville•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...