The Yankees acquired McBroom from the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for utility man Rob Refsnyder.

It's expected that McBroom will report to Double-A Trenton, allowing him to remain in the Eastern League, where he had been playing for New Hampshire. The 25-year-old first baseman is hitting .243/.321/.402 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI in 392 plate appearances at Double-A, but his lack of special power and positional flexibility and advanced age relative to level don't make him an especially intriguing prospect.

