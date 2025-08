McMahon is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Rangers on Monday.

McMahon will head to the bench for the first time since making his team debut July 25, with Jose Caballero manning the hot corner and batting ninth in Monday's series opener. Since being acquired by the Yankees from the Rockies, McMahon has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with two doubles, five RBI and a 40.5 percent strikeout rate.