Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Dealt fifth loss

Weathers (2-5) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in a 8-5 loss against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The left-hander never got settled in Friday, surrendering three runs in the opening frame, another in the second and two more in the fifth. It's the third consecutive defeat for Weathers, who has an ugly 8.47 ERA with seven homers allowed during that stretch. The 26-year-old has been a boom-or-bust performer this year with at least five runs allowed in five separate starts while giving up one or no earned runs five times.