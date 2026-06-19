Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Fans eight in no-decison

Weathers did not factor into the decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over 6.1 innings.

Weathers came out firing, striking out the side in the first inning before running into his lone mistake of the night when Colson Montgomery launched the first pitch of the second inning for a solo homer. The left-hander was excellent from that point forward, limiting Chicago to just two additional hits while recording his fifth outing of at least eight strikeouts. The performance was a much-needed bounce-back effort after a rough stretch in which he had allowed five or more runs in four of his previous five starts entering Thursday. Weathers now owns a 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB across 80.2 innings. He's scheduled to face Detroit on the road in his next outing.