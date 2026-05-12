Weathers completed 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out nine batters.

Weathers created some intrigue when the got through six innings without allowing a hit, but Adley Rutschman broke up the shot at history with a single leading off the seventh inning. Tyler O'Neill drew a walk two batters later, which ended Weathers' outing. Both runners he turned over to the bullpen came around to score, denting what was still a strong final line. Weathers looked dominant for much of Monday, racking up 15 swinging strikes and nine punchouts. The lefty has been on a roll of late, allowing a combined five earned runs while posting a 26:6 K:BB over his past 24 innings spanning four starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is projected to be a road tilt against the Mets.