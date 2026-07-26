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Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Fans seven in fourth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Weathers (4-7) earned the win Saturday against Philadelphia, allowing one run on six hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Weathers held an imposing Phillies lineup in check Saturday, keeping the ball in the park while inducing six groundouts on the evening. The left-hander is still searching for some consistency -- he's given up at least four runs in half of his last 12 outings while yielding two runs or fewer in the other half. Weathers will take a 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 122:30 K:BB over 108 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the White Sox.

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