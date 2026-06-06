Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Gives up five runs in loss

Weathers (2-4) took the loss against Boston on Friday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

It was the fourth time in 12 starts this season that Weathers has given up five runs, three of which have come over his last four outings. He had some command issues Friday with just 11 first-pitch strikes to 26 batters, and it was the fourth time this season that he gave up at least two home runs in a game. Weathers' recent form has him sitting at a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 70 innings this season, but his 79 strikeouts are tied for sixth-most in the American League. He's lined up to face the Guardians on the road next week.