Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Gives up one run in no-decision

Weathers did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Mariners, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Weathers kept the Mariners off the board through the first five frames of Tuesday's loss before yielding a solo homer to Randy Arozarena in the sixth. It was the fourth consecutive start in which Weathers gave up one earned run or less and the fifth time over his last six outings. He now sits at a 3.69 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 126.2 innings this season, and his next start is lined up for this weekend against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.