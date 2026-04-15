Weathers (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts across five innings.

Weathers was hurt by the long ball Tuesday, as he surrendered back-to-back-to-back home runs to Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler in the top of the first inning, putting the Yankees in a quick 3-0 hole. Weathers later gave up another solo shot to Oswald Peraza in the third frame. The first three homers came on fastballs before Peraza deposited a changeup into the left-field seats. Aside from the home runs, Weathers clearly had the swing-and-miss stuff working once again, as he's racked up at least seven strikeouts in three of his first four starts to begin the season. Weathers had yet to allow a home run prior to Tuesday. He now owns a 4.29 ERA and 28:7 K:BB across 21 innings. He's pitched much better than that ERA would indicate and has shown he belongs in the Yankees' rotation. Weathers is scheduled to make his next start Sunday at home against the Royals.