Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Weathers (forearm) likely won't return in time to pitch again in the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Out since Aug. 23 with a forearm flexor strain, Weathers was initially expected to return from the injured list and work as a reliever during the final stretch of the regular season. However, it no longer seems like he'll have enough time to build up before the campaign ends Sept. 27. The 26-year-old southpaw may still have a chance to pitch in the postseason, though the Yankees will likely wait to see how he progresses over the next week or so before determining his playoff availability.