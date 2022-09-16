site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Ryan Weber: Designated for assignment
Weber was designated for assignment on Friday.
He gave up three hits and struck out one over three scoreless innings of relief since getting his contract selected earlier this month. Weber likely won't return to the majors again this year.
