Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Weber on its COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Weber tossed 9.2 innings in the big leagues last season across stops with the Mariners, Brewers and Red Sox, but he's not expected to factor into the Yankees' plans for 2022 unless their pitching depth is significantly tested at some point. The veteran right-hander had performed well in his two appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before landing on the IL, covering seven innings and allowing one run while striking out eight.